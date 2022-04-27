Panthers owner Tepper shows support for Rhule ahead of NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper threw his support behind struggling head coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday, saying it takes patience and time to build a winning foundation in the NFL. Rhule is 10-23 in his two seasons with the Panthers.

Only the Lions, Texans, Jets and Jaguars have won fewer games than Carolina since Rhule’s arrival in 2020.

Tepper said Wednesday that Rhule ``has my full support.`` Rhule is entering the third year of a seven-year, $62 million contract.

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has informed current starter Sam Darnold the team plans to add another quarterback soon.

Whether that will be with the No. 6 pick in the draft or via trade for a veteran remains to be seen.

While this is not considered a strong quarterback class, Fitterer said the Panthers would feel comfortable taking one in the first round.

Fitterer said trading for a veteran remains an option but that likely wouldn’t happen until after the NFL draft.

Darnold struggled last season, going 4-7 as the starter with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

