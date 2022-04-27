NCHSAA votes to make women’s wrestling its own sport with championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina High School Athletic Association board met and voted on changes this morning.

The big vote many have been waiting for is the approval of women’s wrestling to have a stand alone season and championship. 18-0 they approved making women’s wrestling its own sport Wednesday. The girls had wrestled with the boys previously.

They also approved:

#NCHSAABOD Approves playoff revenue shares formula for 2022-2023, revising NCHSAA Share to 20% in Fourth Rd. of team, bracketed sports. Approves per participant share of net revenue in individual sports. Approved 18-0 — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) April 27, 2022

#NCHSAABOD Approves a distribution of 5% from the General Endowment Fund to member schools and a 5.05% distribution from the Education, Health & Safety Endowment Fund. Approved 18-0 — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) April 27, 2022

#NCHSAABOD Approved the addition of a 4A Women’s Lacrosse Championship in 2022-2023. Approved 18-0 🥍 — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) April 27, 2022

#NCHSAABOD Approves a proposal to change wrestling regional assignments based on longitude. Give staff flexibility to examine conference assignments in XCO and T&F. Approved 18-0 — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) April 27, 2022

#NCHSAABOD Approves a three-year pilot program for a Basketball Five Quarter Rule allowing students to play up to 5 quarters of basketball in a single day. Approved 15-3. — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) April 27, 2022

