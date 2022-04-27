Advertisement

NCHSAA votes to make women’s wrestling its own sport with championship

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina High School Athletic Association board met and voted on changes this morning.

The big vote many have been waiting for is the approval of women’s wrestling to have a stand alone season and championship. 18-0 they approved making women’s wrestling its own sport Wednesday. The girls had wrestled with the boys previously.

They also approved:

