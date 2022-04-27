Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright, blue skies and a pleasantly cool breeze today

The cooler, quieter weather will stick around for a few days
WITN First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, April 27th
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Northerly winds will lock in over the next few days bringing a run of cooler weather to eastern NC. After five consecutive 80 degree days, we’ll only see the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday through the weekend. Overnight lows will also return to the 40s for both Wednesday night and Thursday night so anticipate clicking on the heat again. No AC needed again until at least Monday.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday. Clouds will increase through Friday and some light rain is possible late Friday night and Saturday. A warm front will set up to our southwest causing the clouds and potential damp weather. While rain totals appear to be light, Saturday could turn out to be a cloudy day with periods of sprinkles, drizzle, or patches of light rain.

An active pattern next week could help our rainfall deficit a bit. About an inch of rain is within reason as scattered showers are possible both Monday and Tuesday. At that point, temperatures will also be heading up into the low 80s again. Dew points won’t be reaching summer levels quite yet but will be edging up to some of the highest levels we’ve seen so far this season.

Wednesday

Sunny afternoon. High of 71. Wind: N 12.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny and dry. High of 67. Wind: NW 10.

Friday

Clouds increasing. Slight chance of a shower southern areas late. High of 69. Wind: SE 5. Rain chance 20%

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain, mist or drizzle. High of 67. Wind: E 5-10. Rain chance 40%

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 75. Wind: SW 10-15

