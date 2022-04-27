Advertisement

J.H. Rose receiver Jayden Grimes commits, signs with WSSU football

“Getting them to bet on me and just taking that chance.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose star wide receiver Jayden Grimes signed with Winston-Salem State University football Wednesday morning.

Jayden finished fourth in the state in receiving yards his senior year. He is living proof you never stop chasing your dream.

“It was tough since I didn’t really get too much film out there until my last year. It was tough just getting exposure. Miss Jackie came in and helped me with that. So, it was just getting the coaches, after only seeing one year, getting them to bet on me and just taking that chance,” says J.H. Rose senior Jayden Grimes, “The location and just the social life you are going to have there outside academics and athletics... Catching more touchdowns. That is really what I am looking forward to.”

D.H Conley senior quarterback Bryce Jackson also signed with WSSU. He was at the signing today and there is a possibility of a Greenville connection on the field for the Rams in the near future.

