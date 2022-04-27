Jacksonville man charged with several sex crimes against minors

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Jacksonville man has been charged with several sex crimes against at least three minors.

Thomas Foskey from Jacksonville was charged with the following:

Misdemeanor child abuse, four counts

Misdemeanor contribute to delinquency of a minor, felony sex act by a substitute parent custodian, four counts

Misdemeanor assault inflict serious injury minor present, three counts

Felony statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts

Felony indecent liberties with a child, three counts

Felony crime against nature, three counts

Felony statutory sexual offense by an adult, three counts

Misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, two counts

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, around the beginning of March they got a report that a young person had been sexually abused between the ages of seven to 13.

Detectives also found two more people who said they were abused and neglected by Foskey too.

Throughout the investigation, officials collected several sexual paraphernalia items.

Foskey is at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $601,000 secured bond.

The case is still being investigated and more charges may be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. DeCarolis at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.