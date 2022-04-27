In-person early voting for May 17 primary starts tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In-person early voting for the May 17 primary begins Thursday, April 28th.

The early-voting period will continue until Saturday, May 14th at 3 p.m.

The State Board of Elections is giving tips to early voters about everything to know. These tips include:

The State Board of Elections reminds people that intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters are asked to respect the rights of others participating in the election.

Additionally, North Carolina law prohibits photographing or videotaping voted ballots. Voters can use electronic devices in the voting booth to access information, but they cannot use the devices to communicate with anyone or take photos/videos of their ballot.

The State Board says the first two and last two days of the early voting process - April 28–29 and May 13–14 this year - are typically the busiest.

More information on voting early in person can be found here.

