Hurricanes clinch division title with win over Rangers

Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, rookie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-3 to clinch the Metropolitan Division title.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, and Brady Skjei had two assists.

The Hurricanes set franchise records with 53 wins and 114 points, topping marks set in 2005-06.

Chris Kreider scored his 52nd goal for the Rangers, who have lost two straight and three of seven and are assured of finishing second in the Metropolitan. Jacob Trouba and Alexis Lafreniere also scored, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 31 saves.

