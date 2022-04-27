Hertford County man convicted of cooking meth

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Hertford County man has been convicted on several drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 53-year-old Craig Simpson, of Como, was convicted of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possession of equipment, chemicals, products, and material with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance, and using and maintaining a place for the purpose of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say Simpson worked with others to manufacture and distribute meth from 2013 to 2019.

Feds say Simpson will be sentenced on July 11th and is facing a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison.

