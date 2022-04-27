Advertisement

FRCE earns awards for efficiency, safety and quality

Fleet Readiness Center East team honored with awards
Fleet Readiness Center East team honored with awards(Fleet Readiness Center East)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Fleet Readiness Center East V-22 team won two awards during a recent ceremony.

The Naval Air Systems Command presented the awards at its headquarters at Patuxent River, Maryland on April 20th for the facility’s emphasis on safety and quality, as well as its reduced cycle times and increased efficiency.

FRCE’s V-22 Aircraft Integrated Product Team earned the 2022 NAVAIR Commander’s Award for Best Performing Fleet Readiness Center/Integrated Product Team and Andrew Rock, V-22 branch head, was named Most Collaborative IPT Lead.

FRCE says this was the 22nd annual observance of the awards, which recognize teams that improve speed and readiness in naval aviation.

“The outstanding service provided by our V-22 Aircraft IPT, with Andrew Rock at the helm, consistently helped maximize material availability to the Fleet,” Capt. James M. Belmont, FRCE commanding officer said. “There are real-world implications to the support provided by the workforce at FRC East.”

FRCE says the work Rock and his team have done has accelerated the return of aircraft to their fleet by 31%, supporting military units and missions.

The facility was also recently recognized for its missions support and Harrier readiness.

