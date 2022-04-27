FRCE earns awards for efficiency, safety and quality

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Fleet Readiness Center East V-22 team won two awards during a recent ceremony.

The Naval Air Systems Command presented the awards at its headquarters at Patuxent River, Maryland on April 20th for the facility’s emphasis on safety and quality, as well as its reduced cycle times and increased efficiency.

FRCE’s V-22 Aircraft Integrated Product Team earned the 2022 NAVAIR Commander’s Award for Best Performing Fleet Readiness Center/Integrated Product Team and Andrew Rock, V-22 branch head, was named Most Collaborative IPT Lead.

FRCE says this was the 22nd annual observance of the awards, which recognize teams that improve speed and readiness in naval aviation.

“The outstanding service provided by our V-22 Aircraft IPT, with Andrew Rock at the helm, consistently helped maximize material availability to the Fleet,” Capt. James M. Belmont, FRCE commanding officer said. “There are real-world implications to the support provided by the workforce at FRC East.”

FRCE says the work Rock and his team have done has accelerated the return of aircraft to their fleet by 31%, supporting military units and missions.

The facility was also recently recognized for its missions support and Harrier readiness.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.