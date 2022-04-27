Advertisement

ECU’s Spivey named to national stopper watch list

One of 62 players named to the watch list by the NCBWA
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina baseball junior reliever Carter Spivey named to the midseason watch list for the Stopper of the Year award by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Carter is one of 62 relief pitchers announced on the watch list.

Spivey has made 21 appearances, throwing 45 innings. He has earned a 3-0 record with 3 saves. He holds a 2.60 ERA, with 50 strikeouts, and 9 walks allowed this season.

Finalists for the award are announced June 8th. The winner is named on Friday, June 17th.

