ECU announces spring commencement ceremony

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will hold its commencement ceremony for spring and summer graduates in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Friday, May 6th at 9 a.m.

The ceremony will include more than 4,600 graduates, and the university says it will be the first time since 2019 that undergraduate and graduate students will enter the field together.

“Our students are the heart and soul of Pirate Nation, and commencement is our chance to celebrate their achievements with all the pomp and circumstance we can muster,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said. “We can’t wait to welcome their families and friends to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to demonstrate just how proud we are of their many accomplishments.”

In addition to the chancellor, the faculty chair, ECU Board of Trustees chair, a UNC Board of Governors representative, and the Student Government Association president will speak at the ceremony.

The university says the keynote address will be delivered by Matt Crisp, co-founder and former chief operating officer of eVestment, an Atlanta-based financial technology company. Crisp is a two-time ECU alumnus.

ECU says its individual schools and colleges will hold recognition ceremonies for students May 6-7. The schedule for these ceremonies can be found here.

Prior to the commencement ceremony, ECU will have Grad Bash on the north side of the stadium on Thursday, May 5th at 5 p.m. Live music and local food trucks will be there.

