Eastern Carolinians discuss impact of Twitter purchase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some are raising an eyebrow at Elon Musk’s plans for the future of Twitter.

The world’s richest man bought the social media giant Monday for $44 billion. Musk has been vocal about wanting to improve free speech on the app.

The idea sounds good on the surface, but what Musk will do with the platform is still up in the air.

There’s rarely a day when East Carolina University freshman Ayush Shah isn’t logging onto Twitter.

“I check all the news. I check like all my sports apps on that,” Shah said. “That’s what I like about Twitter is that you’re able to talk about whatever you want, whenever you want.”

For Shah, news of Musk buying the company sounds positive.

Musk has tweeted “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy” and he has said he plans to enhance the site with new features and make the algorithms open-source to increase trust.

“He at least rhetorically says he’s gonna pull all of the controls down and let truth and falsehood fight in the free marketplace of ideas, which was initially the idea of the First Amendment,” Brian Massey, ECU Communications professor explained.

Massey feels that the idea of supporting free speech is noble, but Musk’s plans could put the app on a slippery slope.

“I think there are areas that, just for the good of society, probably should be regulated, and that’s what the fear is - that Musk will take away all of that, and it will become more of a jungle, like it has turned out to be,” Massey said.

ECU sophomore Garrett Gordon thinks the change is needed. “I believe they do constrict free speech, and they have in America in the past few years, especially,” Gordon said.

