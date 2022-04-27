Advertisement

Chocowinity Middle School to host ‘Community Connections’ event

Community Connections
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -A middle school in Eastern Carolina is set to host their first ever ‘Community Connections’ event Wednesday night in hopes to inform parents and kids about community resources.

Gregory Lentine the Interim Principal at Chocowinity Middle School said the school is hosting organizations from across the area to share information with the community in hopes to connect parents and students to resources.

Lentine said students and parents will learn of opportunities socially, educationally, and occupationally.

The event is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school.

