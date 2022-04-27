Advertisement

Atlantic Beach moving forward with Showboat redevelopment

Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Apr. 27, 2022
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach is moving forward with the development of a major construction project.

The Atlantic Beach City Council on Monday approved the redevelopment of the former Showboat Motel, which was destroyed in past hurricanes.

Director of Planning and Development Michelle Eitner says there is still work to be done in securing individual permits for each structure. However, the necessary permits to begin construction on the project as a whole, such as raising the elevation of the properties, can begin.

“Now starts the hard work of actually building the development,” Eitner says.

