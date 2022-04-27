Advertisement

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a news conference shortly after the shooting, an NOPD captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 18 and 19, the NOPD says.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
The highway is shutdown at Harvey Parkway.
Highway 11 open after logs cleared off road
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Police release names of children killed in Rocky Mount this weekend
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses

Latest News

Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
Eastern Carolinians weigh in on the possibilities of Twitter's future and the implication of...
Eastern Carolinians discuss impact of Twitter purchase
Barefoot on the Mall celebration back at ECU
Barefoot on the Mall celebration returns to ECU
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization