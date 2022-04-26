Sports Spotlight: Conley’s Mitchum always a contender, has grown into one of the state’s best golfers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley senior Gray Mitchum has grown into one of the state’s top golfers. He has lead the Conley boys into, and through, some of the state’s biggest matches in his career. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“My grandfather played at East Carolina for a year I believe, and it’s just been around in my family, my dad played,” says D.H. Conley senior golfer Gray Mitchum, “I didn’t really like baseball anymore. So, I decided I’d pick up Golf.”

D.H. Conley senior Gray Mitchum picked up golf in a big way. He’s been a four year varsity player for the Vikings.

“Gray is a fantastic golfer,” says Vikings head coach A.J. Price, “He’s probably the best I’ve seen.”

Mitchum has worked to earn that praise. Most golfers have an aspect of their game they are great at. Gray has become an all-around player.

“I wouldn’t say there’s like a certain proud point in my game,” says Gray, “I try to focus on every aspect because I mean to be the best you have to be the best at everything.”

“There’s not too many weaknesses in Gray’s game,” says Price, “He’s long off the tee, he can putt, he can chip.”

Gray helped Conley be the best in the region last season.

“Playing in the Regional was good, because you know with COVID we didn’t get one our sophomore year,” says Mitchum, “Freshman year, it was a struggle at regionals. I felt like the whole team was hungry and ready, ready to go last year, and we came out with the win.”

The Vikings won as a team and Gray co-medalist as an individual. He loves to battle.

“I enjoy it. I love coming out here and competing,” says Gray.

“Pressure does not get to him,” says Price, “He hits a bad shot, he gives me a little shrug, next shot.”

Gray was medalist on Monday in his final high school home meet. He has held the top spot a lot this year.

“Four with a tie, one of them being in an invitational,” says Gray.

Gray would like to repeat at regionals and get another crack at state in few weeks with his Vikings.

“His scoring average right now is under par for the season,” says Price, “Outside of his golf play he’s a great leader. We go as he goes on this team.”

Regardless of how it goes Monday, there will be plenty more golf for Gray as he has signed to play for division one UNC Wilmington in college.

“Yeah I am really excited for Wilmington,” says Mitchum, “I think it’s going to be a great experience and I hope to get a lot better.”

Gray and D.H. Conley moved up to 4A this year. They will compete at River Landing in Wallace on Monday.

If you have an athlete you would like to see feature in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight please let us know about them. You can email your nominations to spotlight@witn.com .

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.