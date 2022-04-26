Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson man; possibly heading to Greenville

Willie Dixon
Willie Dixon(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Wilson, and authorities believe Greenville may be his destination.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 71-year-old Willie Dixon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Nash Street in Wilson, wearing a white button-up shirt, brown slacks, and white new balance shoes.

The agency describes Dixon as a man standing six feet, one inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, having gray hair and brown eyes.

If not Greenville, authorities believe Dixon may be heading to Myrtle Beach. They say the vehicle he may be in has damage on the passenger side consistent with being sideswiped. It is a 2011 black Volkswagen Jetta Base S with a North Carolina PLV6380 license plate.

