Reward offered in Northampton County unsolved murder

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered in an unsolved Eastern Carolina murder.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that the state is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest/conviction in the murder of Derek Scott.

The 39-year-old Scott was killed on December 30, 2021, while in his home on Highway 46 in Garysburg.

Authorities say the killer drove by and three shots hit the man’s home. One of those struck Scott and killed him.

Anyone having information on Scott’s murder should contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 534-2611 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

