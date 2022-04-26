Advertisement

Police say Ayden murder suspect on the run

Stephon Rogers
Stephon Rogers(Ayden police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for the Easter morning murder of an Ayden man.

The Ayden Police Department says 29-year-old Stephon Rogers is wanted for the killing of 44-year-old Anthony Sutton. Rogers is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Rogers is about five feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

WITN reported last week that Sutton was found shot to death in his car on Easter morning near Queen Street and Princess Street in Ayden.

Anyone with information on Roger’s whereabouts is asked to call Ayden police at (252) 481-5844 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
The highway is shutdown at Harvey Parkway.
Highway 11 open after logs cleared off road
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Police release names of children killed in Rocky Mount this weekend
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses

Latest News

Early voting
In-person early voting for May 17 primary starts Thursday
Fatal fire
Man dies, mother able to escape fire in Bath
Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport
The CDC says the entire state is now at low risk for the spread of COVID-19.
North Carolina “all green” on latest CDC COVID-19 map