Police say Ayden murder suspect on the run

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for the Easter morning murder of an Ayden man.

The Ayden Police Department says 29-year-old Stephon Rogers is wanted for the killing of 44-year-old Anthony Sutton. Rogers is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Rogers is about five feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

WITN reported last week that Sutton was found shot to death in his car on Easter morning near Queen Street and Princess Street in Ayden.

Anyone with information on Roger’s whereabouts is asked to call Ayden police at (252) 481-5844 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

