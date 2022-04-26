Advertisement

Car show to raise money for college’s automotive program

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina community college is hosting a car show Saturday with proceeds going towards their automotive technology program.

The show is set to take place Saturday from 9:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. on campus at Pitt Community College.

Event organizers say the car, bike and truck show is raising money for the college’s automotive technology program.

It costs $20 for car owners to have their car’s judged. The event is free to spectators.

Additionally, Tom Wopat from the Dukes of Hazzard show will be there to sign autographs. Attendees will also be able to take pictures with the General Lee.

Food and drinks will be available along with other vendors.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
The highway is shutdown at Harvey Parkway.
Highway 11 open after logs cleared off road
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Police release names of children killed in Rocky Mount this weekend
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses

Latest News

A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
$2 million prize won from Powerball ticket bought in Fayetteville
Car show to raise money for college’s automotive program
Car show to raise money for college’s automotive program
Healthy Habits: skin cancer awareness
Healthy Habits: skin cancer awareness
Vidant Medical Center
Healthy Habits: skin cancer awareness