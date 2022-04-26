Car show to raise money for college’s automotive program

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina community college is hosting a car show Saturday with proceeds going towards their automotive technology program.

The show is set to take place Saturday from 9:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. on campus at Pitt Community College.

Event organizers say the car, bike and truck show is raising money for the college’s automotive technology program.

It costs $20 for car owners to have their car’s judged. The event is free to spectators.

Additionally, Tom Wopat from the Dukes of Hazzard show will be there to sign autographs. Attendees will also be able to take pictures with the General Lee.

Food and drinks will be available along with other vendors.

