Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: A sign lightning is about to happen

Here is something you can observe to let you know lightning may strike soon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In nature, creatures look for signs of danger which protects them. We humans also look for signs of danger to keep us safe. Lightning is a danger which strikes people every month of the year. So, knowing any signs it is about to happen can be helpful. Check out the question and read below to see the answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 26
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 26(WITN)

Hint: It doesn’t get warmer just before lightning, so don’t guess that one. See below to see the correct answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 26
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 26(WITN)

Yes, big raindrops are a sign lightning may be about to strike. In order for raindrops to grow large, there must be a strong updraft or rising air into the cloud. This motion can take raindrops high enough to freeze. It is the freezing process which separates electrical charges. When a raindrop freezes, the outer shell freezes first. When the inner core of the raindrop freezes, it bursts the outer shell off and those tiny ice pieces carry a positive electrical charge up to the top of the cloud. That leaves the lower part of the cloud negatively charged. As charges grow to a sufficient amount, a lightning strike will happen to equal those charges. So, if you see large raindrops, get inside and assume lightning is about to begin. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
The highway is shutdown at Harvey Parkway.
Highway 11 open after logs cleared off road
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Police release names of children killed in Rocky Mount this weekend
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 25
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which process is turning water vapor into a cloud?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 22
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many times does lightning strike the earth every second?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 21
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Number of weather related disasters since the first Earth Day
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 20
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which was founded first?