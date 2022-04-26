North Carolina “all green” on latest CDC COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Every single county in North Carolina has a low risk of COVID-19 illness and strain on the healthcare system.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has all 100 counties in the state in the “low” risk category, as it concerns the virus. The other two categories are “medium” and “high,” which most, if not all, counties have spent time in during the more than two-year pandemic.

The CDC assigns a community risk level for every county in the country.

Two weeks ago, the feds listed five North Carolina counties in the medium risk for community spread of the virus. Those counties included Beaufort and Wayne counties.

The agency also provides a breakdown of prevention guidelines to follow for both individuals/households and communities based on their COVID-19 community level.

