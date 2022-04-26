New Greenville community pool set to open in June

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The new community pool in Greenville is on track to open this June.

Work began on the new facility at the Eppes Recreation Center last summer. The pool will replace the 50-year-old community pool at Guy Smith Park, which is now closed.

The pool will feature a 16-foot-high waterslide and a pair of built-in basketball hoops. There is also a children’s play area and a 4,000-square-foot bathhouse.

The 165,000-gallon pool has a zero-depth entrance and then goes down to seven-feet deep. There is also a 14,000-square-foot pool deck for visitors to enjoy.

“This is a long time coming. It’s a very exciting project,” Mark Nottingham, Greenville Parks planner said. “This pool is not just a pool; it’s kind of an aquatic center facility.”

The city is actively hiring lifeguards for the pool.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.