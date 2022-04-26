Advertisement

New Bern street closes for gas line relocation

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A street will be closed in Craven County Tuesday for a few hours before closing all day Wednesday and Thursday while crews work to relocate a gas line.

North Craven street in New Bern will be closed Tuesday morning between avenue A and avenue B from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

The city will then close the road for the entire day Wednesday and Thursday.

The road is being closed while crews work with Piedmont Natural Gas to relocate a gas line.

Officials say detour signs will be up.

The road is expected to reopen Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

