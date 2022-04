NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is reminding travelers that National Avenue at the railroad tracks will be closed Wednesday starting at 7 a.m.

The work is expected to last one to two days, according to the contractor. Norfolk Southern is repairing the tracks.

Detour signs will be set up for travelers.

National Avenue closure at the railroad tracks in New Bern (City of New Bern)

