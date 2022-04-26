Advertisement

Maryland man charged with child sex crimes in Onslow County

Zachary Iler
Zachary Iler(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Maryland man has been arrested in Onslow County for child sex crimes.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Zachary Iler has been charged with felony statutory sex offense on a child by an adult, felony indecent liberties with a child, and crimes against nature.

The sheriff’s office says that on April 2nd, a deputy was called to Zachary Lane in Hubert after hearing of a sexual assault. Deputies learned Iler had inappropriate sexual contact with a child that he knew.

Detectives learned that Iler was also arrested by Maryland law enforcement in May 2020 and has cases pending in Maryland for two counts of indecent exposure, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third-degree sex offense, two counts of fourth-degree sex offense, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Iler was placed on a $100,000 unsecured bond for the Onslow County charges.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

