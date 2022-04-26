Advertisement

Man dies, mother able to escape fire in Bath

Fatal fire
Fatal fire(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH, N.C. (WITN) - No foul play is suspected in the death of a man in an early Tuesday morning fire in Bath.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are working to recover the remains of a 51-year-old man, believed to be Dwight Hamilton, who died in the fire. Hamilton’s 82-year-old mother was able to safely escape to a neighbor’s house.

Deputies say at about 1:00 a.m., members of the Bath, Pinetown, and Bunyan Volunteer Fire Departments along with Beaufort County EMS and Beaufort County Emergency Management personnel were called to the fire at 201 Brookshire Drive.

The agencies were told a man was still in the home while a woman was able to escape. They found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Beaufort County Chief Deputy Charlie Rose said the cause of the fire is undetermined. Hamilton’s remains will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

