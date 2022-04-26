Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Front to bring scattered evening storms; Warm this afternoon

Cooler air will return Wednesday
First Alert Forecast For April 26, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll keep going with the trend of 80s Tuesday. Tuesday will be the 5th consecutive 80+ while our normal high this time of year is just 76. A cold front will move through this evening from west to east. A few showers and scattered storms will accompany the front. Keep an eye to the southwest to see any approaching showers or storms. Once the cold front passes, highs will return to the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Eastern Carolina in a ‘Marginal’ risk for strong storms Tuesday evening. Mostly we’ll be getting gusty up to 40mph with a few of the storms that roll through. Plenty of dry hours are anticipated through the daytime but after 5pm and until at least 10pm rain will be rolling through parts of Eastern Carolina. Most will only see totals under a quarter inch but isolated downpours could produce half an inch of much-needed rain.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with showers and storms late. High of 88. Wind: SW 10. Rain chances: 60% after 5pm.

Wednesday

Early morning clouds clearing to a mostly sunny afternoon. High of 71. Wind: N 12.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny and dry. High of 66. Wind: NW 10.

Friday

Clouds increasing. Slight chance of a shower southern areas. High of 69. Wind: SE 5. Rain chance 20%

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain for mainly souhern areas. High of 72. Wind: NW-SW 5-10. Rain chance 20%

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 77. Wind: SW10 G20.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
The highway is shutdown at Harvey Parkway.
Highway 11 open after logs cleared off road
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Police release names of children killed in Rocky Mount this weekend
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses

Latest News

Murder
Reward offered in Northampton County unsolved murder
A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
$2 million prize won from Powerball ticket bought in Fayetteville
Car show to raise money for college’s automotive program
Car show to raise money for college’s automotive program
Car show to raise money for college’s automotive program