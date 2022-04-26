Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Front to bring scattered evening storms; Warm this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll keep going with the trend of 80s Tuesday. Tuesday will be the 5th consecutive 80+ while our normal high this time of year is just 76. A cold front will move through this evening from west to east. A few showers and scattered storms will accompany the front. Keep an eye to the southwest to see any approaching showers or storms. Once the cold front passes, highs will return to the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Eastern Carolina in a ‘Marginal’ risk for strong storms Tuesday evening. Mostly we’ll be getting gusty up to 40mph with a few of the storms that roll through. Plenty of dry hours are anticipated through the daytime but after 5pm and until at least 10pm rain will be rolling through parts of Eastern Carolina. Most will only see totals under a quarter inch but isolated downpours could produce half an inch of much-needed rain.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with showers and storms late. High of 88. Wind: SW 10. Rain chances: 60% after 5pm.

Wednesday

Early morning clouds clearing to a mostly sunny afternoon. High of 71. Wind: N 12.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny and dry. High of 66. Wind: NW 10.

Friday

Clouds increasing. Slight chance of a shower southern areas. High of 69. Wind: SE 5. Rain chance 20%

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain for mainly souhern areas. High of 72. Wind: NW-SW 5-10. Rain chance 20%

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 77. Wind: SW10 G20.

