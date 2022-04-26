In-person early voting for May 17 primary starts Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In-person early voting for the May 17 primary begins Thursday, April 28th.
The early-voting period will continue until Saturday, May 14th at 3 p.m.
The State Board of Elections is giving tips to early voters about everything to know. These tips include:
- Voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. Use the One-Stop Early Voting Sites search tool here.
- Sample ballots for the primary election are available by going through the Voter Search tool here.
- Those who missed the regular voter registration deadline on April 22nd may register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. Same-day registrants must show proof of eligibility and residence. More information can be found here.
- Voters can not change party affiliation at an early voting site during a primary election. However, when you check in to vote at an early voting site, you may update your name or address within the same county.
- Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail may deliver their completed ballot to an election official at an early voting site in their county. More information can be found here.
- For voters who requested an absentee-by-mail ballot but have not yet returned it, they may choose instead to vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day, May 17. Voters may discard the by-mail ballot and do not need to bring it to a voting site.
- Voters at one-stop early voting sites are entitled to the same help as voters at a voting place on Election Day. Curbside voting is available for eligible individuals at all early voting sites and more information can be found here.
The State Board of Elections reminds people that intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters are asked to respect the rights of others participating in the election.
Additionally, North Carolina law prohibits photographing or videotaping voted ballots. Voters can use electronic devices in the voting booth to access information, but they cannot use the devices to communicate with anyone or take photos/videos of their ballot.
The State Board says the first two and last two days of the early voting process - April 28–29 and May 13–14 this year - are typically the busiest.
More information on voting early in person can be found here.
