Healthy Habits: skin cancer awareness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -In light of the season’s warm weather one Eastern Carolina expert offered tips on how to protect your skin from the elements while raising awareness for skin cancer.

According to Vidant Dermatologist, Dr. Tiffany Alexander, there are different forms of skin cancer with Basal and Squamous being the most common. They start at the top layer of skin and are often related to sun exposure.

Alexander explained the best way to lower your risk of common skin cancers is to limit UV ray exposure by using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing and being mindful of tanning beds. Smoking also has been linked to an increased risk of Squamous cell skin cancer.

She encourages people to look for the ABCDEs of skin cancer, asymmetry, border irregularity, color variation, diameter and evolution. If you find an area of suspicion Alexander recommends contacting your provider for a check up.

