Greenville City Council approves motion to raise city & GUC salary structures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council has voted unanimously to raise the salary ranges for city and Greenville Utilities Commission employees.

The motion says that the salary structure, or both the highest and lowest salaries possible, be raised by 2.1% for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The salary structure had not been updated since 2019-2020.

The approved motion also says that the city and GUC fund an employee raise of 4% for the fiscal year 2022-2023 as deemed appropriate by the entity in charge. This will allow managers to give raises to employees if they so choose; it is separate from the 2.1% rise in overall salary structure.

The 4% raise can be given to current employees regardless of if they make the least or most amount from the city or GUC.

The motion was called, at least in part, because the city and GUC spoke of issues recruiting and retaining qualified staff members. This led to them asking a data company, WorldatWork, to conduct a survey to see what was appropriate compensation for workers as compared with competitors.

