Former Havelock star Kamarro Edmonds announces he is entering the transfer portal from UNC football

Will have four years of eligibility remaining
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Havelock star running back Kamarro Edmonds announced on social media Tuesday he is entering the transfer portal from the UNC football program.

Kamarro redshirted with the Tar Heels this season and told us this weekend he had a really great spring. We asked about his fit in the offense and he was really excited to play at UNC in the fall.

He said he had showed out in the spring game a little bit. When asked if we would see lots of him there coming up in the fall he said, “Yeah for sure.”

He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.

