Advertisement

EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids

File photo
File photo(File photo)
By LINDSEY TANNER
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP/KMOV) -- A puzzling outbreak of sudden liver disease in nearly 200 children has health authorities in several countries racing to find answers.

The illness is being called hepatitis of unknown origin. The cases have no known connection, although a link with a virus that can cause colds is being investigated. At least one child died; several have required liver transplants. Cases include children aged 1 month to 16 years.

Most cases have occurred in Europe. U.S. cases have been reported in Alabama, Illinois and North Carolina and doctors have been told to be on the lookout.

Illinois officials said there have been three severe cases, with one of those children needing a liver transplant. Of the children infected in Illinois, none of them were vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Illinois doctors.

Most Read

Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
The highway is shutdown at Harvey Parkway.
Highway 11 open after logs cleared off road
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Police release names of children killed in Rocky Mount this weekend
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses

Latest News

North Carolina Daybook
Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press
Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT
Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT