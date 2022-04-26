Experts weigh in on potential ‘catch-all’ pancoronavirus vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a lot of confusion around the future of COVID-19 vaccines, especially when new variants and subvariants emerge.

WITN talked to public health officials to get their take on a possible pancoronavirus vaccine, which would protect against all mutations of the virus.

“It’s been sort of discussed with a lot of different viruses. Notably, HIV and influenza viruses,” Dr. Paul Cook, ECU Brody School of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases chief said.

Cook said the concept of a pancoronavirus is still in the early stages.

“If you had a vaccine that would encompass all variants and it wouldn’t impact the efficacy of the vaccine, then you’ve got the home run, right? We’re not there yet,” Cook said.

What adds to the list of challenges in developing a vaccine like this is keeping up with all the different variants and subvariants that would need to be covered.

“Chickenpox was a great virus to use as an example. It wasn’t so smart because it didn’t mutate, so we were able to create a vaccine so we could vaccinate people, so they didn’t get chickenpox,” Whitney Jezek, Onslow County Health Department Immunization Clinic nursing supervisor said.

“In the world of public health, we would love to have a universal vaccine. But think about in the 22 months that we’ve had COVID-19 vaccines, how many variants we’ve had.”

While not a catch-all, Cook said some manufacturers are considering a dose to fight several variants at once.

“I think Moderna may be looking at combining their original vaccine with BA.2, maybe in the fall. And Pfizer may be doing the same thing,” Cook said.

In the meantime, the vaccines available now are still what experts recommend to protect yourself.

“Even though the current vaccine doesn’t cover the Omicron very well, it is definitely much better than nothing. In fact, it probably would save your life still. It probably will keep you out of the hospital still,” Cook said.

Health officials met late last week to talk about the possibility of a pancoronavirus vaccine. They said it could still be years away from being widely available.

