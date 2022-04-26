Advertisement

Eased voting rules on North Carolina offenders delayed through primaries

(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina appeals panel has delayed through the primary elections a lower court ruling that had ordered officials to immediately allow felony offenders still on probation or parole to vote.

But the majority on the three-judge Court of Appeals panel also ruled Tuesday that the eased voter registration rules must be used in the November elections. Appeals are pending and more are likely.

A trial court panel struck down in March a 1973 law that prevents these voting rights to be restored while the person is still on probation, parole or post-release supervision. Tens of thousands of felony offenders could be affected.

