Advertisement

Driver charged in Highway 11 log truck accident

The log truck overturned and spilled logs all over the highway.
The log truck overturned and spilled logs all over the highway.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The driver of a log truck that shut down Highway 11 northbound in Lenoir County has been charged.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Highway 11 and Felix Harvey Parkway interchange.

Trooper Gary Ipock said the loaded log truck was coming off Felix Harvey to go north on Highway 11 when the driver was traveling too fast and flipped over.

Steven Sasnett, 51, of Kinston, was charged with exceeding safe speed for conditions.

Sasnett’s big rig spilled logs across the northbound lanes which were shut down for two hours.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
The highway is shutdown at Harvey Parkway.
Highway 11 open after logs cleared off road
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Police release names of children killed in Rocky Mount this weekend
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses

Latest News

In-person early voting for May 17 primary starts Thursday
New Greenville community pool at the Eppes Recreation Center
New Greenville community pool set to open in June
Bath house fire
Man dies, mother able to escape fire in Bath
Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport