Driver charged in Highway 11 log truck accident

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The driver of a log truck that shut down Highway 11 northbound in Lenoir County has been charged.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Highway 11 and Felix Harvey Parkway interchange.

Trooper Gary Ipock said the loaded log truck was coming off Felix Harvey to go north on Highway 11 when the driver was traveling too fast and flipped over.

Steven Sasnett, 51, of Kinston, was charged with exceeding safe speed for conditions.

Sasnett’s big rig spilled logs across the northbound lanes which were shut down for two hours.

