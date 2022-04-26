Advertisement

Allergy season reaching peak in Eastern Carolina

Trees during allergy season(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the weather warms up in Eastern Carolina, pollen counts have continued to rise too.

Allergy season is reaching its peak in the East.

Dr. Sherif Taha, an allergist, says tree pollen started building up in mid-February, but now we’re at the point in the spring when virtually every species of tree is pollinating.

Taha says grass pollen is now picking up as well, making matters worse for people affected by allergies. He says the most common symptoms are itchy and watery eyes, along with a runny nose and sneezing.

Taha adds that there is a wide variety of over-the-counter antihistamines and sprays people can try, but if symptoms become really serious, it’s time to see a doctor.

“If it affects your sinuses, you’re getting sinus infections, or it goes to your chest with a coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, then that’s the time you may need to see your doctor,” Taha said.

Taha also adds that tree pollen will begin to drop off in May while grass pollen will continue through June.

