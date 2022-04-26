Advertisement

$2 million prize won from Powerball ticket bought in Fayetteville

A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One lucky person who bought a Powerbell ticket at a North Carolina grocery store won a $2 million prize Monday.

The ticket was bought at the Harris Teeter on Raeford road in Fayetteville.

The NC Education Lottery says the $3 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls capturing the Power Play prize of $2 million.

They say the odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are one in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the time of the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won Monday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, bringing the new jackpot to $454 million. That is the largest Powerball jackpot since January. The next drawing is Wednesday night.

