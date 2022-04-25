Advertisement

Butterfield to announce endorsement for his congressional seat

Don Davis | Erica Smith
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rep. G. K. Butterfield says he will announce his endorsement for his congressional seat later this morning.

Butterfield, a Democrat from Wilson, will retire following nearly two decades of serving in the 1st Congressional District.

His endorsement appears to be between State Sen. Don Davis and former State Sen. Erica Smith.

A Butterfield spokesperson did not know how the endorsement would be announced but said it would be released around 11:00 a.m.

