Two arrested, one wanted in Havelock attempted armed robbery

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been arrested and one other is wanted for an attempted armed robbery that took place in Havelock last Monday.

The Havelock Police Department says 24-year-old Matthew Bowen and 21-year-old Katlyn Umba, both of Havelock, were arrested for the attempted armed robbery. A third suspect got away and is described as a black man with short dreadlocks, standing about five feet, nine inches tall, going by the name “Two Tone.”

Interim Chief of Police Christopher Morning says Bowen has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one county of felony conspiracy, and one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Morning also says Umba has been charged with one count of felony conspiracy and one count of aiding and abetting an armed robbery. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

WITN is told that on April 18 at about 7:15 p.m., officers responded due to an attempted armed robbery at 210 Shipman Road in Havelock. The suspects were gone, but police learned when the attempted robbery took place, the victim fought back. A shot was fired and a handgun was dropped at the scene. No one was injured.

Police say Bowen was issued a secured bond of $150,000 and Umba was issued a secured bond of $100,000.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.