Advertisement

SEANC endorses Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley meeting with voters in Washington, North Carolina.
U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley meeting with voters in Washington, North Carolina.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Employees Association of North Carolina announced its endorsement of U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley Monday.

Beasley’s office says the SEANC works to advocate for current and former employees who’ve “dedicated their lives to service the state of North Carolina.”

SEANC joins organizations and leaders, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, and others in endorsing Beasley for the position.

“In a state where so many of our people lack affordable health care and good-paying jobs, SEANC plays a critical role in advocating for state employees, and as a former state employee myself, I am so grateful to have earned their endorsement,” Beasley said.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
Malinda Bunn Waller
POLICE: Craven Co woman missing since Friday
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths

Latest News

Madison Cawthorn
New GOP-funded attack ad calls Rep. Madison Cawthorn a liar
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn responds to lingerie photos
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
North Carolina Senate ad emphasizes lieutenant governor backing of Budd
Pat McCrory & Ted Budd
McCrory, Budd still close in NC Senate campaign fundraising