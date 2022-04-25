SEANC endorses Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Employees Association of North Carolina announced its endorsement of U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley Monday.

Beasley’s office says the SEANC works to advocate for current and former employees who’ve “dedicated their lives to service the state of North Carolina.”

SEANC joins organizations and leaders, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, and others in endorsing Beasley for the position.

“In a state where so many of our people lack affordable health care and good-paying jobs, SEANC plays a critical role in advocating for state employees, and as a former state employee myself, I am so grateful to have earned their endorsement,” Beasley said.

“In the Senate, I look forward to working with SEANC to strengthen our economy, support workers, and expand access to affordable health coverage, among other priorities.”

