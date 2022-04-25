POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more information on the arrest of a Greenville substitute teacher accused of assaulting a student.

Latisha Turner, of Ayden, was charged on Thursday with assault on a child under 12.

Greenville police say they were called to Wahl-Coates Elementary School on East 5th Street around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say they learned that a child under the age of 12 was assaulted by the staff member.

The arrest warrant says the victim was 9 years old, and that Turner assaulted the child by “grabbing and snatching victim’s arm. Dragging victim down the hallway.”

Pitt County Schools released a statement Friday night after WITN first reported on Turner’s arrest.

“School staff, administrators, and law enforcement responded promptly and responsibly to an incident at Wahl Coates School. The safety of our students is always our top priority and it is our expectation that staff and administrators respond to incidents of this nature in a prompt manner. Appropriate follow through action will be taken.”

WITN is still waiting on an update on the 31-year-old woman’s employment status with the school system.

