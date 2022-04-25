Advertisement

POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway

Substitute teacher at Greenville elementary school charged with assaulting child
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more information on the arrest of a Greenville substitute teacher accused of assaulting a student.

Latisha Turner, of Ayden, was charged on Thursday with assault on a child under 12.

Greenville police say they were called to Wahl-Coates Elementary School on East 5th Street around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say they learned that a child under the age of 12 was assaulted by the staff member.

The arrest warrant says the victim was 9 years old, and that Turner assaulted the child by “grabbing and snatching victim’s arm. Dragging victim down the hallway.”

Pitt County Schools released a statement Friday night after WITN first reported on Turner’s arrest.

WITN is still waiting on an update on the 31-year-old woman’s employment status with the school system.

