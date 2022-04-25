POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more information on the arrest of a Greenville substitute teacher accused of assaulting a student.
Latisha Turner, of Ayden, was charged on Thursday with assault on a child under 12.
Greenville police say they were called to Wahl-Coates Elementary School on East 5th Street around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.
Officers say they learned that a child under the age of 12 was assaulted by the staff member.
The arrest warrant says the victim was 9 years old, and that Turner assaulted the child by “grabbing and snatching victim’s arm. Dragging victim down the hallway.”
Pitt County Schools released a statement Friday night after WITN first reported on Turner’s arrest.
WITN is still waiting on an update on the 31-year-old woman’s employment status with the school system.
