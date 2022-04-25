Police release names of children killed in Rocky Mount this weekend

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police have released the names of two children killed Saturday. The children’s parents who have been charged with their death had their first appearance in court Monday morning.

Saturday, the mother of the children, 21-year-old Zharia Noel, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Ahmene Butler were arrested and each charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter due to negligence and two counts of felony child abuse due to the children sustaining bodily injuries.

Their first court appearance was set for Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Edgecombe County Courthouse in Tarboro.

Around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, the Rocky Mount Police Department went out to a call at the 900 block of Drew St. where E.M.S located a 3-month-old infant boy, Kamryn Noel, and his 14-month-old toddler sister, Amariah Noel unresponsive inside a parked car.

The children were taken to UNC Nash Health Care, where they were pronounced dead. Saturday evening, the investigation was upgraded from suspicious death to a homicide.

Noel and Butler each received a $100,000 unsecured bond by the magistrate and were released from custody.

Police say they will continue to investigate the deaths. Further charges await reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact them at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

