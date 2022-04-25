Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which process is turning water vapor into a cloud?

Do you know the water cycle?
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The water cycle is a major part of the world’s weather. It is also a prime driver of hurricanes. Which part of the cycle is turning water vapor into a cloud?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 25
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 25(WITN)

I will give you a hint. Runoff is water which drains off the land into the ocean, so don’t guess that one.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 25
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 25(WITN)

Yes, condensation is the answer. Water evaporates from a body of water such as the ocean then it rises up in the sky as water vapor. As the water vapor cools, it goes through condensation to create a cloud. Once the droplets in the cloud run into each other they grow larger and eventually gravity pulls them down as precipitation (rain, snow, hail, etc).

The process of condensation drives hurricanes because the latent heat release in the cloud helps propel the cloud upward which forces air to blow into the storm system. Basically, it is the water cycle process in overdrive which runs a hurricanes. The evaporation from the ocean cools the ocean which serves a great purpose to prevent the world from getting too hot in the tropics. The transfer of heat by the hurricane helps ballance the temperatures. They are nature’s great air conditioners. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Malinda Bunn Waller
POLICE: Craven Co woman missing since Friday
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths
3-month and 1-year-old siblings dead, suspicious death investigation underway

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 22
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many times does lightning strike the earth every second?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 21
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Number of weather related disasters since the first Earth Day
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 20
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which was founded first?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 19
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much carbon dioxide does a maple tree capture?