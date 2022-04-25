Overturned log truck closes Highway 11 North outside of Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County authorities say an overturned log truck has shut down Highway 11 North from Felix Harvey Parkway to Sharon Church Road.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks says spilled logs on the roadway have closed all lanes northbound.

Hanks says the best detour is to take Sharon Church Road to Lafayette Road back to Highway 11. The Highway Patrol says the road will be closed at least until 6:00 p.m.

Witnesses say the truck was coming off of Harvey Parkway and trying to head north on Highway 11 when it overturned in the curve.

Lenoir County Emergency Services, the State Highway Patrol, the Hugo Volunteer Fire Department and the state Department of Transportation are working on clearing the road.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

Highway 11 northbound is closed at the Felix Harvey Parkway outside of Kinston. (WITN)

The log truck overturned and spilled logs all over the highway. (WITN)

