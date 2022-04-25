Advertisement

Overturned log truck closes Highway 11 North outside of Kinston

Overturned log truck closes Highway 11 North outside of Kinston
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County authorities say an overturned log truck has shut down Highway 11 North from Felix Harvey Parkway to Sharon Church Road.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks says spilled logs on the roadway have closed all lanes northbound.

Hanks says the best detour is to take Sharon Church Road to Lafayette Road back to Highway 11. The Highway Patrol says the road will be closed at least until 6:00 p.m.

Witnesses say the truck was coming off of Harvey Parkway and trying to head north on Highway 11 when it overturned in the curve.

Lenoir County Emergency Services, the State Highway Patrol, the Hugo Volunteer Fire Department and the state Department of Transportation are working on clearing the road.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

Highway 11 northbound is closed at the Felix Harvey Parkway outside of Kinston.
Highway 11 northbound is closed at the Felix Harvey Parkway outside of Kinston.(WITN)
The log truck overturned and spilled logs all over the highway.
The log truck overturned and spilled logs all over the highway.(WITN)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
Malinda Bunn Waller
POLICE: Craven Co woman missing since Friday
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths

Latest News

Overturned log truck closes Highway 11 North outside of Kinston
U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley meeting with voters in Washington, North Carolina.
SEANC endorses Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate
"This Shirt Feeds Greenville" shirt won during the Little Black Dress Initiative
Little Black Dress Initiative raising money to fight hunger
Greenville Spring Clean Up
City of Greenville hosts spring cleanup event