Advertisement

New GOP-funded attack ad calls Rep. Madison Cawthorn a liar

Madison Cawthorn
Madison Cawthorn(CBS News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.C. (WITN) - Political ads are heating up with the 2022 primary quickly approaching.

One ad in particular, aimed at Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, seems to be the only one funded by members of its own party.

WRAL reports that FEC documents show the ad, “Madison Cawthorn’s Lies,” was paid for by Results for NC PAC, which is aligned with another sitting Republican, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.

The ad went on air in Cawthorn’s 11th District, in western North Carolina including Asheville, this past weekend.

“In perpetual pursuit of celebrity, Cawthorn will lie about anything,” the ad’s narrator says, calling the congressman “an attention-seeking embarrassment.”

Cawthorn is a first-term congressman, elected in 2020. During his short tenure, he has been embattled with various controversies, including speaking with the crowd at the Jan. 6th insurrection, driving with a revoked license, and calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.”

Cawthorn has also been rebuked by his own party’s establishment in Washington and North Carolina, by claiming his fellow Republicans in DC had invited him to orgies and used drugs in front of him.

There are seven Republican challengers to Cawthorn in the primary, including state Sen. Chuck Edwards and Michele Woodhouse, the district’s GOP chairwoman and a former Cawthorn supporter.

“Cawthorn’s antics help him but hurt us. Lying about conservatives, stolen valor. Madison Cawthorn lies for the limelight,” the ad concludes.

Tillis endorsed Edwards in March, saying that Cawthorn “has fallen well short of the most basic standards” for a congressional representative.

Cawthorn has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, reiterated by Trump at a rally in Selma in March.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
Malinda Bunn Waller
POLICE: Craven Co woman missing since Friday
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths

Latest News

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn responds to lingerie photos
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
North Carolina Senate ad emphasizes lieutenant governor backing of Budd
Pat McCrory & Ted Budd
McCrory, Budd still close in NC Senate campaign fundraising
Pat McCrory, Mark Walker
McCrory & Walker face off in U.S. Senate debate tonight