New GOP-funded attack ad calls Rep. Madison Cawthorn a liar

N.C. (WITN) - Political ads are heating up with the 2022 primary quickly approaching.

One ad in particular, aimed at Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, seems to be the only one funded by members of its own party.

WRAL reports that FEC documents show the ad, “Madison Cawthorn’s Lies,” was paid for by Results for NC PAC, which is aligned with another sitting Republican, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.

The ad went on air in Cawthorn’s 11th District, in western North Carolina including Asheville, this past weekend.

“In perpetual pursuit of celebrity, Cawthorn will lie about anything,” the ad’s narrator says, calling the congressman “an attention-seeking embarrassment.”

Cawthorn is a first-term congressman, elected in 2020. During his short tenure, he has been embattled with various controversies, including speaking with the crowd at the Jan. 6th insurrection, driving with a revoked license, and calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.”

Cawthorn has also been rebuked by his own party’s establishment in Washington and North Carolina, by claiming his fellow Republicans in DC had invited him to orgies and used drugs in front of him.

There are seven Republican challengers to Cawthorn in the primary, including state Sen. Chuck Edwards and Michele Woodhouse, the district’s GOP chairwoman and a former Cawthorn supporter.

“Cawthorn’s antics help him but hurt us. Lying about conservatives, stolen valor. Madison Cawthorn lies for the limelight,” the ad concludes.

Tillis endorsed Edwards in March, saying that Cawthorn “has fallen well short of the most basic standards” for a congressional representative.

Cawthorn has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, reiterated by Trump at a rally in Selma in March.

