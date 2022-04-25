New Bern man charged with vandalizing cemetary gravesites

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man has been arrested after several headstones were vandalized in New Bern Monday.

The New Bern Police Department says 62-year-old Reginald Simmons, of New Bern, was charged with 18 counts of vandalizing gravesites.

Police say at about 1:35 p.m. Monday, officers arrived at Cedar Grove Cemetary at 602 George Street, because they were told several headstones had been vandalized. Officers say a city employee who was working there noticed someone damaging headstones. Officers arrived and found Simmons.

WITN is told Simmons was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and has a first court appearance Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.