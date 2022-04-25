Military families & children recognized for the Month of the Military Child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each April, the Month of the Military Child provides a chance for the country to recognize and thank the children of service members and veterans.

The month is designed to recognize the hardships children face and their commitment to supporting the health and safety of their families while their parents are away at war.

Paige Jamison, the daughter of retired United States Marine Corps Lt. Col. Russell Jamison, says her father served in Afghanistan. She says because she was so young and a natural daddy’s girl, her family came up with unique ways to keep the two connected.

“I remember I would fake falling asleep on the couch so he would carry me up to bed,” Jamison said.

“Throughout that time,” she continued, “he would record himself reading ‘Goodnight Moon’ so that way I wouldn’t forget his voice and sometimes, I believe he recorded a video of himself too so it wouldn’t forget what he looked like.”

Counselors with Onslow County Schools explained that many military children face mental and emotional stresses regularly.

“One of the biggest challenges is that family separation... increased responsibility,” Brittany Norman, Onslow County Schools lead counselor said. “We find as children get older, sometimes they have to step up around the house... just that additional responsibility, that can be stressful for the kids sometimes as well.”

Onslow County Schools provides military counseling for students whose parents are service members.

Norman explained that over 34% of the students in Onslow County are military students.

Onslow County Schools has four semi-finalists for the Military Child of the Year.

Daddy Dolls will be giving away free dolls in honor of the Month of the Military Child at Blend Cafe in Jacksonville on Saturday at 10 a.m. The first 100 kids that come get a free doll.

Onslow County Schools has 25 schools recognized as Purple Star Award recipients. The Purple Star Award is given to North Carolina schools that demonstrate military-friendly practices and a commitment to military students and families.

