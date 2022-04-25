Advertisement

Martin Co. deputies asking for new leads in nearly 4-year-old unsolved murder

Tafari Griffin
Tafari Griffin(Martin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for new information from the public on an unsolved murder from nearly four years ago.

Deputies say on Saturday, April 28th, 2018, a woman walked into the Williamston Police Department and reported that she had witnessed a murder and robbery on Hargis Lane in the Bear Grass community of Martin County. Deputies responded and found the crime scene at 1279 Hargis Lane.

WITN is told the murder was reported to have happened at 7:15 a.m. Deputies say they found the victim, 31-year-old Tafari Griffin, and there were two women witnesses to the crime.

The State Bureau of Investigation was reached out to and is helping the Martin County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Anyone who may know anything about the case is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.

There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest/conviction in this case of $5,000 from the North Carolina Governor’s Office and $1,000 from the Martin County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
Malinda Bunn Waller
POLICE: Craven Co woman missing since Friday
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths

Latest News

"This Shirt Feeds Greenville" shirt won during the Little Black Dress Initiative
Little Black Dress Initiative raising money to fight hunger
Greenville Spring Clean Up
City of Greenville hosts spring cleanup event
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B
Kendrick Anderson
Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust