Martin Co. deputies asking for new leads in nearly 4-year-old unsolved murder

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for new information from the public on an unsolved murder from nearly four years ago.

Deputies say on Saturday, April 28th, 2018, a woman walked into the Williamston Police Department and reported that she had witnessed a murder and robbery on Hargis Lane in the Bear Grass community of Martin County. Deputies responded and found the crime scene at 1279 Hargis Lane.

WITN is told the murder was reported to have happened at 7:15 a.m. Deputies say they found the victim, 31-year-old Tafari Griffin, and there were two women witnesses to the crime.

The State Bureau of Investigation was reached out to and is helping the Martin County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Anyone who may know anything about the case is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.

There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest/conviction in this case of $5,000 from the North Carolina Governor’s Office and $1,000 from the Martin County Crime Stoppers.

