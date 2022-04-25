Advertisement

Little Black Dress Initiative underway in Eastern Carolina

LBDI Junior League
LBDI Junior League(Junior League of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greenville is hosting its spring fundraiser, the Little Black Dress Initiative. The fundraiser is an effort to address food insecurity in Pitt County.

The event takes place Monday April 25 through Friday April 29th. Members are asked to wear the same black outfit for five consecutive days, while simultaneously raising funds, primarily via social media.

Last year, the organization raised $35,000 in five days. This year, they have upped the goal with hopes of raising $50,000.

There are also volunteer opportunities throughout the week where members wear their black attire while serving the community.

Little Black Dress Initiative volunteer opportunities
Little Black Dress Initiative volunteer opportunities(Junior League of Greenville)

The iconic Little Black Dress (LBD) is usually thought of as just a fashionable wardrobe staple–great for business or a fun night out. So why is the LBD at the center of an awareness campaign about hunger and food insecurities? By wearing the same LBD for five days in a row, the Junior League of Greenville hopes to illustrate the restrictions hunger places on choices, opportunities, and access to resources.

Throughout the week, the Junior League of Greenville and supporting sponsors are committed to sharing information about hunger and food insecurities in our local community in order to:

1. RAISE AWARENESS of the issue right here in Pitt County

2. ILLUSTRATE how limited resources affect daily life

3. RAISE FUNDS TO support the Junior League of Greenville’s’ programs with a focus on combating poverty.

Click here to learn more about how you can donate. Donations can be made on behalf of the League as a whole, a specific member, or a specific participating business.

